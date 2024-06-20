Former Steelers WR Signs with Jaguars
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hopeful that Denzel Mims would re-establish his career when they signed him to their practice squad in 2023. The former second-round pick of the New York Jets had huge potential entering the NFL but couldn't make the transition. After a season and a minicamp with the team, the Steelers released Mims from their 90-man roster.
Thankfully for Mims, he didn't have to wait long to be picked up. The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing Mims, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. He broke the news via his X account.
Mims is hoping that he can stick with the Jaguars. At 26 years-old, he is now playing for his fourth team in the NFL and could be running out of chances. Throughout his NFL career, he has appeared in 30 games and hauled in 42 passes for 676 yards.
During his time with the Steelers, he failed to make an impact. He spent the 2023 summer with the Detroit Lions before being released. The Steelers signed him to their practice squad in October of 2023, where he remained for the rest of the season. He was one of several players gunning for a larger role in Pittsburgh in 2024 but came up short. Now, he'll get his next shot with the Jaguars while the Steelers try to figure out who will round out their receiving room.
