Former Player Calls Out Steelers' Mason Rudolph Plan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a completely new quarterback room for the second straight season, beginning a trend of relative inconsistency in recent years on the offensive side of the ball.
As it stands right now, the Steelers starting quarterback would be Mason Rudolph, a former backup with the team from 2018 to 2023.
Earlier this week, Tomlin expressed his faith in Rudolph as a quarterback, expressing his confidence in him as a potential starter for the 2025 season.
Others lack the same belief. ESPN analyst and former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe believes that Mason is not a sufficient option for the team heading into next season. On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Sharpe addressed his concerns with Rudolph and how it relates to the team's offense.
"If he was what you thought he was, why did you let him go in the first place?" Sharpe said. "I look at the situation like this: Once you move on, what are you bringing him back for? If he was what you thought he was, you would have never let him go. At that position? You've got the quarterback that you believe that can get you to where you want to go, and you let him go. Come on, Mike Tomlin, that's not sharp at all. Nobody believing that."
Mason's play as a Steeler was alright, but far from elite. In 21 games and 13 starts, Rudolph compiled 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 3,085 yards on 63.5 completion percentage. His time with the Titans was short-lived, and he never really got a true shot at the job with them.
Now, the Steelers may decide to add another quarterback for the coming season. However, if they do not, Rudolph leaves the team with more questions than answers moving forward.
