Steelers Could Draft Son of Super Bowl Champion
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't need a safety now, but could use one in the future. With Juan Thornhill signing to a one-year deal, the team is set with him, Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott in 2025. Beyond, though, they could be looking for a younger option.
In 2026, Fitzpatrick will enter the final year of his current contract. Thornhill, unless he re-signs, will become a free agent. And Elliott will join him after the 2025 season. Ryan Watts enters his second season, but the team remains uncertain if he'll be able to return from a neck injury last season.
So, while Pittsburgh is comfortable where they are right now, they won't be in the future. They need to find another option to develop behind their current depth chart, whether to be a starter or a depth piece. And maybe a former Super Bowl champions son is an option.
Jordan Clark, son of former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, is headed into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame safety stands 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and leaves the Fighting Irish after one season. In 16 games with Notre Dame, Clark recorded 37 tackles, one interception, five pass deflections and two tackles for loss.
Prior to Notre Dame, Clark spent five seasons at Arizona State, where he played 40 games, recorded 139 tackles, 17 pass deflections and three interceptions. He also found the endzone once, scoring off of an INT.
The Steelers love a good family reunion in Pittsburgh, and while it's been a while since Ryan Clark was in the building, but it might not stop them from bringing in a familiar face.
Clark is expected to be a Day 3 draft pick, which favors a Steelers selection. The team isn't prioritizing defensive back early in the draft, but have shown interest in the position. What makes Clark appealing is his ability to step in now as a reserve and learn from the veterans in the room. Then, much like Watts was supposed to, Clark can look to take a step forward on the depth chart in Year 2.
If the Steelers are looking for safety help with a younger option, Clark is a name to watch. Is he certainly on their radar? No. But with a mentor that has close ties to the team and a resume that should get him drafted this spring, he's a sneaky pick they could be excited to add come Day 3.
