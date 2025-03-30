Steelers' Mike Tomlin Addresses Aaron Rodgers Saga
PALM BEACH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. So is the rest of the NFL world. But for the first time, head coach Mike Tomlin has shared his thoughts on the manner, opening up about their meeting, and explaining how patience is key when dealing with free agency.
Tomlin addressed the Rodgers saga during a meeting with local reporters at the Annual League Meetings. He acknowledged that the two sides did meet in Pittsburgh, and also that he, like everyone else, is still waiting for an answer. But by no means does he know when one will come - and it isn't stopping the team from making sure they're prepared for the 2025 season.
"Obviously, we're still evaluating the acquisition of a guy at that position, whether it's free agency or through the draft. So, we're doing our due diligence," Tomlin said of the quarterback position. "Communicating with some free agents. Also preparing for the draft."
The Steelers' current starting quarterback would be Mason Rudolph. Tomlin is fine with that, and the team is thrilled to have him back. They aren't settling, though. They've explored options in the NFL Draft, attending Pro Days like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and others.
"We're optimistic about the room that we're constructing," Tomlin said. "Obviously, we're excited about having Mason Rudolph back. Not only our knowledge of him as a player, but as a man. We're excited to have him back and I know he's excited to be back."
He also spoke on the meeting with Rodgers. The two sides did not address contract negotiations, as it was more of a get to know each other visit in Pittsburgh. Both parties left feeling positive about how things transpired, and sources tell Steelers On SI that Pittsburgh was very impressed with the questions and transparency Rodgers presented when he was in the building.
"It was a really good day," Tomlin said on Rodgers' visit. "Specifically, he and I have known of each other for some time, so it was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately. It is free agency, it is a process, I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that."
So, now, it's just about waiting. The Steelers have no idea when this ends. They do not have an internal deadline and do not know if Rodgers has one on his end. What Tomlin and the orginization do know is that they need to be prepared for any scenario.
This could include a veteran outside of Rodgers and Rudolph, but it doesn't have to. Tomlin confirmed that. The team is scouting options in the NFL Draft and feels optimistic about the resources they have available to prepare that room occordingly.
Training camp is the deadline to have a team-building setting and for all position groups to be pretty set in place to begin working. So, until then, all cards are on the table.
Like the rest of the NFL world, the Steelers are just waiting.
"I've learned over the years to be light on my feet in terms of an anticipation perspective, so I don't know that I'm shocked by anything," Tomlin said.
