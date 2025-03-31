Strong Belief Steelers Sign Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers, but that wait may be winding down. Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that he knows when the four-time MVP will give the team an answer on his 2025 decision, and there's belief it's on the verge of happening soon.
Speaking to executives and sources at the NFL League Meetings, the sentiment is that Rodgers is going to sign with the Steelers. When? There's no answer to that just yet, but the expectation is that he has picked Pittsburgh.
The Steelers met with Rodgers over a week ago, spending several hours at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex together. The quarterback left without a deal, but that's because no negotiations were put in front of him while he was in the building.
He then went back to contemplating his options. Which, after weeks of deliberation, appear to be nearing an end. And the Steelers are believed to be the choice.
Pittsburgh has not changed their offer to Rodgers since the first time they made it. It's reported to be a one-year deal and the financials are unknown. The team has stood firm on not changing that as they are trying to prepare themselves for the 2025 season while not hindering their success afterward.
The Steelers view Rodgers as their best option this season to keep the team's Super Bowl hopes alive. Afterward, they are likely looking for their next franchise quarterback, with NFL Draft options this year and next year being on the table.
Again, it's unknown when the deal is signed, and with Rodgers, anything can happen. But the Steelers have remained confident that they are the best landing spot for him, and at the NFL League Meetings, there's a strong belief that he's headed to Pittsburgh this season.
