Former Player Makes Suggestion to Steelers' Russell Wilson
After quarterback Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense served up a bounce-back performance in the team's Week 6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, there may no longer be an avenue for Russell Wilson to earn his starting job back.
FOX NFL analyst and color commentator Mark Schlereth echoed that sentiment during a taping of FS1's Breakfast Ball on Monday, leading him to declare that Wilson should look for a trade due to the fact that Fields has cemented his role with the Steelers.
“I think Russell Wilson should shop himself for a trade," Schlereth said. "I think this is Justin Fields’ job. I think he’s one of those guys, and you know it from Chicago. The guys love playing with him. And he’s not making mistakes. He’s running the football. Yeah, the passing game’s got to develop. But I think this is his job.”
Wilson signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason after being released from his five-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos. He was all but promised that he would be the starter at the time, and while he held that title ahead of Week 1, a reaggravation of his calf injury kept him out of action for the first five games of the year while Fields came in and played well enough to ensure that Wilson wouldn't supplant him once healthy.
That's not to say that Fields won't stumble somewhere down the line and cough up the job to Wilson, but that doesn't feel like an overly likely outcome at this point. Entering Week 7 with a 4-2 record, Pittsburgh appears comfortable allowing Fields to keep rolling while he continues to grow within the team's system, leaving Wilson in an uncomfortable position.
There haven't been any concrete reports suggesting that the Steelers are shopping Wilson or that he's seeking a trade, though talks of those nature could become more pertinent closer to the deadline. Pittsburgh, in a perfect world, would likely want to keep him around as a high-end backup who's a positive presence in the locker room, but the veteran signal caller would also benefit from a change of scenery and a chance to start elsewhere.
