Former QB Rips Steelers' Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of pressure riding on their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. After two mediocre performances while the team attempts to gel and implement Arthur Smith's new offensive system, the starters are set to play in the last preseason game.
That means both Steelers quarterbacks duking it out for the starting job, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, will see time against the Lions. They both have a lot of work to do, even as the team confirmed that Wilson remains in "pole position" to win the starting QB job. Wilson took flack recently from NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith, but Fields hasn't been exempt from criticism either.
The latest came from former NFL QB and current host of The QB School YouTube channel J.T. O'Sullivan. He broke down Fields' performance against the Buffalo Bills and offered little by ways of compliments and much in terms of criticism. One of the things O'Sullivan pointed out was his struggles with reading plays and letting them develop.
"Overall, it's rough," he said. "I think it's rough in general right now, offensively Pittsburgh-wise. But man, Justin, for whatever reason just continues to really struggle to put it together and really the combination of timing, rhythm, feel, playing within the structure of a play seems like it's almost completely regressed. And then even when things are open down the field, we're missing touchdown opportunities, and it's just really, really frustrating."
Fields hasn't stolen the starting job for the Steelers like he hoped, but O'Sullivan certainly paints a doom and gloom picture of the QB's play. It's not something the team has echoed however. Head coach Mike Tomlin has been vocally dissatisfied with his quarterback performance, but he's also offered praise for their few successes, specifically on the ground and showcasing his athleticism.
With one preseason game remaining, Fields will get another shot to show he can put it all together. Regardless of how he plays, the starting job could already be decided, but that won't change his standing in the organization. While O'Sullivan saw nothing positive, the Steelers just see continued untapped potential.
