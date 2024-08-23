Insider: Steelers Have New Competition for Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were seemingly just fighting the clock in the Brandon Aiyuk saga, waiting for word on whether or not they landed the All-Pro wide receiver or if he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. But after an in-division trade just before the preseason finale, there's a new team who has emerged as competition.
Really, it's an old team. When the roller coaster ride started, the Steelers were one of several teams on board the ride. By the end of it, the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have gotten off. Now, it appears the Commanders are back in play.
Speaking on San Francisco radio stadion KNBR, NFL insider Michael Silver said he's now adding Washington back into the mix as a possibility for Aiyuk. Aiyuk played college football with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and made it known they were on his list this offseason.
After trading Jahan Dotson to the Eagles, it appears Aiyuk is back in play.
"I wouldn't rule out Washington," Silver said. "And I know there have been reports that the Commanders are out, but they just traded a receiver today. Adam Peters and John Lynch obviously can communicate very easily on this. That's the other team besides the Steelers that Aiyuk has honed in on as where he wants to go."
Silver later said that the Commanders and Aiyuk "are not dead."
The Steelers' offer for Aiyuk remains a mystery, but there are claims that it's valued up to a second-round pick. Still, Aiyuk and the 49ers continue to try and work something out. And with Washington re-entering the mix, things only become more difficult for Pittsburgh.
If the 49ers star doesn't work out, the expectation is that the Steelers will continue to search for a wideout. Source say JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the table as an option, but there are many names who likely fit the bill for what Pittsburgh is trying to add before Week 1.
