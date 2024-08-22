Steelers Lose WR Option to Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their final preseason game still in search of an upgrade at wide receiver. The organization has been complimentary of the performances of their depth receivers like Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson, but the position is still an area of weakness. The team hopes to find a resolution to the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk drama, but nothing is finalized.
Another name that was recently thrown around as an option for the Steelers was Jahan Dotson, but he is no longer on the table. The Washington Commanders, the franchise that drafted Dotson, announced they traded the pass catcher to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round and multiple seventh-round draft picks. NFL insider Adam Schefter first broke the news of the NFC East trade.
While the Steelers were speculated to be interested in nearly every WR in the league, the Commanders following through on a trade for Dotson is surprising. They drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State University. Just two seasons after being such a high pick, he's now a member of the Eagles.
Dotson has posted two decent, albeit unimpressive seasons with the Commanders. He caught 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, doing some damage over just 12 games. Last season, he played in all 17 games, but his production didn't increase like Washington hoped. He was still productive, hauling in 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns, but the organization clearly didn't see him as the best option as their second WR. The Eagles now have a chance to add another weapon to an already potent offense.
For the Steelers, it continues a summer filled with receiver drama. Since trading veteran Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the team's been linked to countless trade rumors and speculation. With another receiver off the board, the focus is now set to shift to the next potential target for the Steelers' wide receiver room.
