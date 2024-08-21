Steelers Enter Massive Week for QB Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through a quarterback competition, and even if Russell Wilson started in "pole position," things are heating up for the final week of the battle.
As the Steelers prepare for the Detroit Lions and their final preseason matchup, they're opening up their competition and trying to find out which quarterback is the best fit for the season. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith made it clear that the decision isn't his to make, but also that the group is working to improve the opportunities for their quarterbacks in this final game.
"You know that’s not [the players’] standard; that’s not acceptable," Smith said. "But at the same time, you’d rather go through that now than have that happen Week 1. There’s a lot going on there. We’ve had a really good camp, but the reality is when we’ve got in there under the lights … and this is taking nothing away from the other defenses, but we got to get out of our own way. Those are the things we have to clean up."
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, this is a "big week" for the two QBs. Both Wilson and Justin Fields will get plenty of opportunity to showcase themselves. Wilson holds the lead and has a shot to close out the competition. Meanwhile, Fields has one last chance to put himself ahead of the veteran after an impressive summer.
"This sets up as a massive week for Russell Wilson, who is set to practice without restriction for the first time since injuring his calf at the start of the summer. Wilson’s battled inconsistency since starting to work his way back, and with the injury healing, he’ll need to fix that. Justin Fields has impressed in practice, and shown his ability to extend plays, create a really cool element in the quarterback run game, but questions remain about how he processes information in the passing game," Breer writes.
The Steelers will use all of their remaining time up until Week 1 to make the decision. In the past head coach Mike Tomlin announced the starter during his Week 1 press conference. That's the expectation this year as well.
