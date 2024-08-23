NFL Insider Calls Out Steelers for QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't really have a quarterback competition going on, but head coach Mike Tomlin won't say for sure that it's over - or that it never started. Russell Wilson remains in "pole position" to lead the offense in Week 1, and after missing most of training camp and keeping that status, it's not expected he's getting benched.
Meanwhile, Justin Fields will start the season as the backup after coming over from Chicago. He's had some moments during training camp and the preseason that excited many, but overall, Pittsburgh's offense has struggled in exhibition games.
NFL insider Mike Florio, speaking on 93.7 The Fan, called out the Steelers decision not go roll with Fields, saying they're "crazy" not to start him.
"I don't know what the Steelers are thinking, but I think it'd be crazy not to go with Justin Fields looking at that offense," Florio said. "The way the offensive line is playing. And you throw on top of it Jaylen Warren presumably being injured into the season. Where do you get the burst? Where do you get the acceleration? Where do you get the excitement? You get it from Justin Fields."
Fields nor Wilson have been able to lead a touchdown drive during the Steelers' preseason games, but the team isn't too worried. Wilson's calf injury is seemingly holding offensive coordinator Arthur Smith back from expanding the playbook, but the veteran QB isn't expected to have any limitations come Week 1.
Still, Florio disagrees, highlighting that even if Wilson is the more reliable option, Fields is the one with more flash.
"There just was a greater sense of excitement when Justin Fields played. And if the offense isn't going to be what it needs to be, go with the guy that gives you that ability to make things happen. When protection falls apart, when the play that's called goes to crap, and you've gotta have a guy who can improvise with his legs," Florio said.
The Steelers are expected to make their decision after the final preseason game, but it'd be surprising if Wilson didn't win the job. Even if not everyone agrees with the decision.
