George Pickens Final Blow, Steelers Avoid NFL Scandal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, ending their run with the star wide receiver after several seasons with on and off-field issues. And now, even in his absence, he's the subject of negative attention in Pittsburgh.
Pickens was set to appear at a youth football camp in Pittsburgh, and even after the trade, confirmed he'd be in attendance. Now, according to the host of the camp, TrueEdge, Pickens has changed his mind, deciding to back out of his appearance.
This isn't the first time Pickens has upset Steelers fans, but maybe it's the last. Either way, many aren't happy about the situation.
On the same side of some drastic headlines, the Steelers have escaped a serious NFL scandal. The league is the center of a major report that was revealed, detailing alleged collusion between teams toward players' contracts.
One former Steelers quarterback was mentioned in the report, but overall, the team steered clear of any implications in the uncovering.
Finally, there's a running back that is catching the Steelers' attention, but it's not Jaylen Warren or Kaleb Johnson. Instead, it's Kenneth Gainwell, who could have a bigger role in the Pittsburgh offense than many are anticipating.
The Steelers need another wide receiver. Alongside DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, the group is hoping Roman Wilson takes a significant step forward and Robert Woods is still reliable. If they need to find an alternative, though, there's a strong chance Gainwell is the name to watch.
Plus, Pittsburgh's offense may have a few tricks up their sleeve to get all three backs involved.
