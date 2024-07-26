George Pickens, Steelers Coach Share Heated Exchange
PITTSBURGH -- Training camp has just kicked off for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Latrobe, so fans and media alike get a real first look at who will play for the Steelers in the coming season.
With the end of last season came many changes to the offensive roster. Namely the wide receiver and quarterback rooms look quite different. None of the three quarterbacks from 2023 remain on the roster and just two of the wide receivers are still on the roster.
One of the remaining wideouts is George Pickens, who will have a significantly elevated role as the first option following the departure of Diontae Johnson.
With the offensive overhaul came changes in the coaching staff as well, with Arthur Smith replacing offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Another coach that changed was Zach Azzanni becoming the wide receivers coach following the departure of Frisman Jackson.
In the first public appearance this season for both Pickens and Azzanni an altercation broke out. Pickens was running drills during camp and Azzanni took exception to how he was doing.
Ray Fittipaldo wrote about the altercation in his recap of the first day of camp, highlighting the whole receiving room.
"New receivers coach Zach Azzanni and George Pickens got into a heated exchange late in practice when Azzanni didn't like the way Pickens executed his assignment," Fittipaldo wrote in his recap. "Pickens didn't take kindly to Azzanni's words. Some of the other receivers approached Pickens after the exchange, but Pickens was visibly upset."
With the departure of Johnson as well as the inability to land another wide receiver looming large over training camp, the altercation involving Pickens is more visible and consequential than it would have been previously. If the Steelers wish to have success in the air this coming season, Pickens and Azzanni must work together effectively.
The receivers going over to help with the situation is promising for the Steelers, but Pickens must become a leader both on and off the field. The rest of training camp will prove quite important as the relationship between Pickens, the receivers and Azzanni change throughout.
