Steelers QB Russell Wilson Misses First Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers began their first day of practices in training camp with a buzz. After a wild offseason, the team is finally at Saint Vincent College gearing up for their first preseason game. The team showed up in style on arrival day, and now they get to put on helmets and begin working out as a team.
A crowd of Steelers fans flocked to the campus in Latrobe, but they didn't get the chance to see quarterback Russell Wilson in action. Wilson made headlines during arrival day for comparing the team to the New York Yankees and setting a championship expectation heading into the season.
Wilson's impact on the team is already noticeable and many are anticipating his first drills in a helmet and pads. Unfortunately, that will have to wait a bit. The team's presumptive starting QB was a non-participant on the first day of camp, skipping stretches and individual position drills.
Instead, Justin Fields ran reps with the first team. Wilson was on the field in his practice jersey, but he spent the day on the sideline speaking with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and his teammates and reviewing the team's play sheets.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI publisher Noah Strackbein
