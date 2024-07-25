Steelers Given Worse Prediction Than Browns, Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a losing season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Yet every season, the team is projected to either finish below .500, right at that mark, or barely above it. This year is no exception for the Steelers, as most reporters and outlets have the same projections.
USA Today sports writer Nate Davis released his record and Super Bowl projections for the upcoming season, and he wasn't very kind to the Steelers. He views the team as the fourth-best in the AFC North and projects them to finish with a record of 9-8, just like in 2023. While he was complimentary of the team, he thinks they don't measure up in arguably the toughest division in the NFL.
"Heading into his 18th season at the helm, we know HC Mike Tomlin won’t be associated with a losing ledger. But while these Steelers appear more formidable following the acquisitions of QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, plus what might be this year’s most enviable class of rookies, things could certainly get messy as Arthur Smith installs a new offense for an organization attempting to get back to its hard-nosed roots – all while also trying to determine whether one of its new quarterbacks, with disparate skill sets and experience, is the answer for 2025 and beyond even though neither is signed for next season," Nate Davis of USA Today writes. "And coming out of their Week 9 bye, the Steelers hit the road five times in a seven-week span. Pittsburgh hasn't finished in last place since divisional realignment in 2002, but there’s a first time for everything – last year being the first in the Super Bowl era when an entire divisional membership (AFC North) finished above .500. Déjà vu?"
The Steelers are hoping that the improvements made over the offseason with their roster and staff are enough to add at least one victory in 2024. While the rest of the league is down on their new quarterback tandem, the reports from organized team activities and mini camp were positive regarding both QB's.
And while it's true that the contract situations for that position are uncomfortable, the truth is that the Steelers don't care about 2025 presently. The only priority is a championship effort in 2024, which the team believes they've set themselves up to do.
The other thing that Davis dismisses is the Steelers strange hold on the division over the past two decades. As he noted in his article, the team hasn't finished in last place in the AFC North since the divisions were changed to what they are today. That's 22 seasons straight of not being the worst team in their division. There is indeed a first time for everything, but it's way more likely that there is a 23rd straight time that the Steelers finish in the top three of their division.
