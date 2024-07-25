Bengals Bring In Former Steelers Fan Favorite
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are very familiar with wide receiver Hakeem Butler. He was a training camp hopeful last season, and he stood out at times with his massive frame and contested catch abilities. After spending the last year dominating in the UFL, it appears Butler is getting his next shot at returning to the NFL.
According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Butler is scheduled to workout this week with the Steelers' rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Butler has been a force the past two seasons in the XFL/UFL. He is coming off of a dominating year where he hauled in 45 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns. His receiving yards were first in the league and his five touchdown receptions tied him for the second most in the league. The production earned him the UFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award. The season prior, he recorded 51 receptions for 599 yards and eight touchdowns, which caught the eye of the Steelers management team and earned him an invite to training camp.
Now at 28 years old, Butler will get a shot with his fifth NFL franchise, hoping this will be the opportunity that sticks. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but a broken hand forced him to miss the entirety of his rookie season in the NFL. After returning, he was waived by the Cardinals and spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles' organizations.
Butler played his only regular season NFL games with the Eagles. During the 2020 season, he dressed for two games but only received one target. He currently has no receptions or receiving yards in the NFL.
Despite this, organizations around the NFL remain fascinated with Butler. Standing at 6'5 and weighing over 220 pounds, he is a mammot on the football field. He also possesses some big play ability, as evidenced by his performance in the UFL.
The issue is that Butler's never been able to stand out consistently. He struggled to make the easy plays with the Steelers in training camp, and his acrobatic catches weren't enough to make up the difference and earn him a role as a special teamer. Perhaps with the Bengals, Butler will finally have the opportunity to be a pass-catcher in the NFL.
