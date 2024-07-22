Six Sleepers Who Can Make Steelers Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going camping. With training camp finally here, football season is back and the black and gold are looking to put together their best 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
With Super Bowl hopes in their minds, the Steelers are ready to ensure themselves they have the best roster available. And as they sift through all of their options, they could find a few sleepers who can make the team.
Here are the six best bets at who could sneak their way onto the 53-man roster this season.
Ryan Watt, DB
The seventh-round rookie is coming into camp with the least guaranteed spot on the roster - when it comes to the 2024 draft class. Still, Watts could find himself competing to fill not one, but two roles with the Steelers this season.
As a versatile option, the Steelers could look at Watts as an option to play both safety and cornerback. He could find himself bouncing inside and working with the slot corners as well after Cam Sutton's suspension was announced.
Expect Watts to get plenty of opportunities to earn a place on the roster this summer. The Steelers will want to know what they have in their last draft pick, which could open doors for him to make the team.
Josiah Scott, CB
With Sutton headed to a suspension for the first half of the season, the Steelers will be looking for a starting slot cornerback in Week 1. Through OTAs and minicamp, Josiah Scott was the name to watch, and should open training camp as their top candidate as well.
The former Philadelphia Eagle has plenty of experience in the NFL and a few starts under his belt as well. The Steelers will look for him to earn a place on this team, which won't come with a ton of competition. Right now, Grayland Arnold and Beanie Bishop are probably his biggest threats of missing the final cut.
Marquez Callaway, WR
If the Steelers don't make a move at wide receiver, Callaway is a name to keep an eye on. He wasn't as flashy of a signing as Quez Watkins or Van Jefferson, but Callaway was one a growing name in the NFL and now gets another shot at earning a place on an active roster.
The 26 year old has played 45 games and has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's a sleeper within this wide receiver group, but no one on the depth chart outside of George Pickens and Roman Wilson is guaranteed anything.
All Callaway has to do is prove he's a better option than the rest of the pack and he'll be given a shot. There's no favorites within this group heading into camp.
Daijun Edwards, RB
The Steelers usually only bring three running backs onto the active roster, but if Cordarrelle Patterson is going to be utilized everywhere, the team could look at another option for a fourth member of the group. Without anything guaranteed at wide receiver, there's no pressing reason the team should ignore an emerging talent in the backfield, and Edwards tops that potential list.
The undrafted rookie out of Georgia has fans curious but optimistic about what he can bring to the table. Some are ready to see another Jaylen Warren emergence, which you can't rule out before training camp begins.
Edwards will be given a shot at making the team, but it won't come easy. He'll have to be undeniably worthy of a spot before the Steelers decide to keep him.
Jack Colletto, FB
Are the Steelers ready to return to old school football? If they are, Jack Colletto is the name to watch this summer. With Pittsburgh testing out Kendrick Green and Connor Heyward at fullback last summer/season, there's little belief they won't see what they have in Colletto.
During OTAs and minicamp, the Oregon State fullback looked smooth and comfortable within the offense. To make the team, he's going to need to be a weapon on special teams as well as in the passing game. But in the AFC North, and with Arthur Smith running the show, why wouldn't you consider a hard-nosed fullback?
David Perales, LB
The Steelers are searching for their fourth outside linebacker and the name to watch is David Perales. The 2023 undrafted free agent out of Fresno State spent most of the season on the practice squad last year, and comes into training camp looking to earn his place within the team in 2024.
His biggest competition is former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jeremiah Moon, but the competition is wide open. These two will be fun to watch this summer, and their battle might be one of the biggest on defense.
Don't rule out Perales taking a step forward after a year of learning from T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and becoming the final contributor to the depth chart at outside linebacker.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers WR Says Offense Played Best After Kenny Pickett
- Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal
- Steelers Named Landing Spot for Jets WR
- Steelers Competition for Brandon Aiyuk Growing