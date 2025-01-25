Growing Belief Raiders Land Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to favor Justin Fields as their next starting quarterback, trying to bring back the fifth-year passer in 2025. However, Russell Wilson isn't out of the picture yet, but could be soon with one growing belief around the NFL.
With the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach, the connection between the former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning coach and Super Bowl-winning quarterback was quickly brought to the surface. Appearantly, after some hard times near the end of Wilson's run in Seattle, the two have made amends, and it could lead to Wilson joining Carroll on the West Coast.
After initial reports claimed Wilson was a "name to watch" for the Raiders quarterback position, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler doubled down, saying the talk has already begun about the Steelers QB leaving for Vegas.
"I've reached out to a few former Carroll lieutenants in Seattle. Both expect Carroll to be a great fit in Las Vegas, but they both also pointed out that they would not be surprised if Carroll reached out to Russell Wilson, possibly trying to sign the free agent [and] make amends for what went wrong at the end of that Seattle era," Fowler said.
Wilson leaving would make the Steelers' decision easier, but would also limit their options if negotiations went wrong with Fields. If they weren't able to lock him down before the open market, they may be left looking for a brand new alternative in 2025, completely re-shaping their quarterback room once again.
As for Wilson, heading to the Raiders would present him with the opportunity to beat Aidan O'Connell out for the starting job and finally get that revenge game against the Denver Broncos. After the Raiders were one of three teams Wilson had interest in last season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to the AFC West and reunite with his former coach.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!