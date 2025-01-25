Steelers Defender Undergoes Surgery After Scary Neck Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Ryan Watts spent the entire 2024 campaign on Injured Reserve after suffering a neck injury during the team's final preseason game. The seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was optimistic to make the 53-man roster in his first season, but is now on the road to recovery following sugery.
Watts shared on social media that he underwent surgery following a year of rehabbing the injury. At the time, it was labeled a "stinger," but the injury kept him sidelined throughout the year, working with trainers and seen for much of the season with a neck brace on inside the facility.
"This has easily been one of the hardest years of my life," Watts wrote. "Through serious injury and all I will remain optimistic because I can do ALL things through HIM. Road to recovery..."
It's unknown what the surgery was or what the timeline looks like for Watts' recovery. The now second-year defensive back out of Texas is viewed as a backup option at safety in his sophomore season, if healthy. However, neck injuries are some of the most serious and career-threatening in the NFL.
If Watts does return in 2025, he'll compete with whoever the team brings in for a depth role behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. But as mentioned, Watts was turning heads during training camp last summer, and should be considered a real candidate for the role in his first season on the field.
