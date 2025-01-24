Former Steelers Champion Sends Warning to George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been a steady name in the headlines surrounding the team for both good and bad reasons throughout his career. While excelling on the field, Pickens has found himself as a player who's reputation is quickly becoming problematic.
Even head coach Mike Tomlin has admitted on numerous occasions throughout the last three years that Pickens has to work on his maturity. And with the team entering a stage where they need to figure things out this offseason or it may be time to scratch it all and start from scratch, one former player is making his thoughts on the wideout known.
Former Steelers linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Kendall Simmons shared his warning to Pickens on the Joba and the Mouth Show, telling Pickens to either mature or leave.
"If you gonna be a cancer, you gotta go," Simmons said. "To me, it’s that simple. George, he has to own things and stuff that he like and he don’t like. But he has a superstar ability, I really do believe that. It’s just the off-the-field stuff that is gonna keep him from being All-Pro and all those different accolades that he could possibly get just based on his talent. I don’t see him being there for much longer. He’s going to wear out his welcome if he hasn’t already."
Pickens has been the face of trade rumors throughout the offseason and there's a belief the team will move on from him before the final year of his rookie contract. However, without a real replacement and a clear need at wide receiver, the Steelers won't make a move with Pickens if they don't have their replacement figured out.
As for his character concerns, like Tomlin continues to say, it's a work in progress, but one that is progressing. So, Pittsburgh will hope for another step forward this upcoming season.
