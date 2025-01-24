Steelers Favorites for Former Browns WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help. After a year of struggling, the team is set to enter the offseason and explore all options to boost their pass-catching arsenal. That could mean keeping some of their own, but it most certainly means adding from the outside.
While names like Tee Higgins and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka remain the hottest targets on the market for Pittsburgh, there's another name being floated around. Former AFC North rival, Cleveland Browns wide receiver and current Buffalo Bill, Amari Cooper, has been linked to the Steelers. And according to one outlet, the black and gold is the perfect fit for him.
So, should and would the Steelers consider the 30-year-old wide reciever this offseason? It might make sense as a reliable set of hands, and you can't rule out Pittsburgh adding Cooper to their receiver room. Chance are, though, that it wouldn't end there.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are being urged to add a splash coaching hire to the mix this season. The move would work, and would certainly bring more power to either side of the ball, depending on who they chose to bring on. But one thing will not change, and that one thing will continue to hold them back.
If the Steelers lead man doesn't get out of his own way, all coaching hires will only be good headlines.
