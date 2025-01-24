Steelers QB Could Be Headed to Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and it appears they're deciding between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But with a new head coach in Las Vegas, the Raiders have become the running favorites to have Wilson as their starting quarterback next season.
The Raiders announced the hiring of Pete Carroll, bringing on the Super Bowl-winning head coach in 2025. And who did he win that Super Bowl with? No other than Pittsburgh's own, Wilson. Now, with the Raiders needing a quarterback and Wilson being available, many expect a reunion to be in the works.
"With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote on X. "They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer."
The Steelers are likely leaning toward Fields as their quarterback next season, but according to Wilson, have had some conversations about a new contract since the season ended. If they do choose the younger option, Wilson will be one of the biggest names on the free agent market, and could look at his former head coach as the perfect landing spot.
The Raiders have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which most likely won't land them a quarterback. They could put faith in Aidan O'Connell but with Wilson on the open market, Carroll could look at his veteran passer and choose him as the next leader of the team.
