Heat Wave Taking Over Steelers Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally set to return to the field, kicking off 2025 training camp with a new quarterback, T.J. Watt extension and hopes of a Super Bowl run. But when they touch the field at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania this week, it's going to be warm.
The city of Pittsburgh has been hit with plenty of heat and rain this summer, and nothing is going to change when training camp starts. According to Weather.com, the town of Latrobe has a high of 91 degrees on Thursday, July 24, when the team takes the field for the first time.
The next few days won't get any easier as they're all set to be in the high 80's. The only difference is that the team may get some rain when they're practicing, and if thunderstorms take over, those days may be a little shorter than the opening day of practice.
This isn't anything new for the Steelers or their fans. Everyone at Saint Vincent College heads there expecting anything to happen, and typically, everything does. Whether it's sudden showers where the field floods or 90 degree days, day after day, the Steelers have seen it all.
This year won't be any different.
Pittsburgh will begin working their way towards the season, preparing for a Super Bowl run after plenty of turnover during the offseason. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, some big names like Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf suiting up in black and gold for the first time, all eyes will continue to be on what this group can do in 2025.
And as they get moving, they'll be met with the heat.
