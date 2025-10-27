How Much Longer Can Steelers Let Mike Tomlin Do This?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak, and yes, it's only two games. When having the discussion of how fast the ship is sinking, there needs to be the understanding that there's a sense of overreaction attached, but that doesn't change what's happening on the field, and how everyone feels like they've seen this movie before.
The Steelers were one of the best teams in the NFL two weeks ago. They sat a top the AFC North and had a chance to win the conference as a whole, and their defense was one of the best in the league.
Today, they sit 4-3, losing back-to-back games while giving up over 450 yards and over 30 points in each event. The offense is holding on for dear life, and the belief that anything is possible with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has turned to nothing is possible with this defense.
And who's to blame?
It's hard to put all the blame on the coaching staff. Mike Tomlin isn't forcing Patrick Queen not to be able to tackle. He's not making Darius Slay benchable just seven games in to the season, and he's not the one who forced the three safeties outside of DeShon Elliott to be boarderline un-playable.
That's on the players. But what he is responsible for is who he puts on the field, the schemes that are being run and how all offseason long we heard so many things that were going to happen, only for them not to.
That's on both sides of the ball.
How many more lies are coming?
The Steelers need a WR2. Why? Because since July 1 when they acquired Jonnu Smith, all they've talked about was their "oversized athlete," who was going to be the reason they didn't need to add a wide receiver to the mix. Him, three other tight ends and Roman Wilson.
Oh the talk about how good Roman Wilson was going to be, and the confidence the team had in him.
Jonnu Smith has 134 receiving yards this season. Roman Wilson has 110.
On the defensive side of the ball, the tackle since the end of last season was about T.J. Watt. Watt wasn't going to be removed from games by other teams, and instead, the Steelers were going to move him around. They'd find ways to get him more involved.
No one's real sure what the timeline on that move is, but everyone is still waiting for it to happen.
Here we go again.
It's a two-game sample size, which isn't enough time, but the Steelers sure feel like the team that's going to collapse again. This will mark nine years since Pittsburgh has won a playoff game, if it were to happen, and the fingers are growing in quanitity and frustration toward Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin is a Hall of Fame-worthy head coach. His career is as respected as they come. But the conversation about if this has run it's course is getting more and more real by the year, and at somepoint, it won't just be a Week 8 game against the Packers that ends in only opposing fans in the stands, it'll be most games.
The Steelers are here again, and unless they turn it around quickly, it's early enough in the year where the noise is going to be louder than usual.
How much longer can the Steelers allow the downfall to happen? Fans have wanted to know for some time.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!