All Steelers

Steelers Hosting WR With Aaron Rodgers Ties

The Pittsburgh Steelers could reunite Aaron Rodgers with one of his former wide receivers.

Jack Markowski

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touhdown catch with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Cent02 7dx0lmuzjnl17kxuehj8 Original
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touhdown catch with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Cent02 7dx0lmuzjnl17kxuehj8 Original / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

As their seemingly never-ending search for wide receiver help trudges on, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring in a veteran wide receiver with experience playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for a workout.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis 41 Pack V Cardinals 24375 / Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W

Rodgers Reuniting with MVS?

Once Pittsburgh is done with its Week 8 primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers and begins its preparations heading into Week 9, the team will host Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a workout at its South Side facility, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

MVS' Experience with Rodgers

A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers, Valdes-Scantling quickly became a preferred target of Rodgers' as a deep threat during the latter's final years with the franchise.

The two played alongside one another through the end of Valdes-Scantling's rookie contract in 2021. Over 59 games with Rodgers in Green Bay, which included 39 starts, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Steelers' Prior Interest in MVS

Pittsburgh was rumored to be interested in signing Valdes-Scantling to its practice squad after he was let go by the Seattle Seahawks at final roster cuts this summer. He instead choose to pursue an opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers, however, who were dealing with a multitude of injuries at the receiver position heading into the regular season.

Valdes-Scantling ended up playing in five games for San Francisco, during which he posted 40 yards on four catches before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury last week and ultimately being released.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) makes a catch during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What MVS Would Bring to Pittsburgh

Valdes-Scantling proved that he still has something left in the tank when he went off for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches across just eight contests for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Though he's had drop issues in the past, there's no denying Valdes-Scantling's game-breaking speed. He's thrived while playing alongside Rodgers in the past, as previously noted, and he also filled a sizable role within the Kansas City Chiefs' offense as they won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.

There's been some thought that the Steelers are looking to land a speed threat before the November 4 trade deadline passes. Though the organization is certainly keeping its options open on the trade market, perhaps it could fill its long-standing need in that regard by reuniting Valdes-Scantling with Rodgers in Pittsburgh as the team looks to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

Home/News