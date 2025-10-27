Steelers Hosting WR With Aaron Rodgers Ties
As their seemingly never-ending search for wide receiver help trudges on, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring in a veteran wide receiver with experience playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for a workout.
Rodgers Reuniting with MVS?
Once Pittsburgh is done with its Week 8 primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers and begins its preparations heading into Week 9, the team will host Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a workout at its South Side facility, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
MVS' Experience with Rodgers
A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers, Valdes-Scantling quickly became a preferred target of Rodgers' as a deep threat during the latter's final years with the franchise.
The two played alongside one another through the end of Valdes-Scantling's rookie contract in 2021. Over 59 games with Rodgers in Green Bay, which included 39 starts, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Steelers' Prior Interest in MVS
Pittsburgh was rumored to be interested in signing Valdes-Scantling to its practice squad after he was let go by the Seattle Seahawks at final roster cuts this summer. He instead choose to pursue an opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers, however, who were dealing with a multitude of injuries at the receiver position heading into the regular season.
Valdes-Scantling ended up playing in five games for San Francisco, during which he posted 40 yards on four catches before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury last week and ultimately being released.
What MVS Would Bring to Pittsburgh
Valdes-Scantling proved that he still has something left in the tank when he went off for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches across just eight contests for the New Orleans Saints last season.
Though he's had drop issues in the past, there's no denying Valdes-Scantling's game-breaking speed. He's thrived while playing alongside Rodgers in the past, as previously noted, and he also filled a sizable role within the Kansas City Chiefs' offense as they won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.
There's been some thought that the Steelers are looking to land a speed threat before the November 4 trade deadline passes. Though the organization is certainly keeping its options open on the trade market, perhaps it could fill its long-standing need in that regard by reuniting Valdes-Scantling with Rodgers in Pittsburgh as the team looks to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020.
