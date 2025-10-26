Steelers Offense Gets Major Boost Before Packers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, which has seen all five starters play every game throughout the whole season up to this point, will remain fully intact for the team's Week 8 primetime bout against the Green Bay Packers.
Frazier Avoids Absence
There were some question marks about Zach Frazier's chances of suiting up against the Packers after showing up on the injury report earlier in the week with a calf injury.
The second-year center was not included among Pittsburgh's inactives for tonight's contest, however, meaning he's all set to go under the lights at Acrisure Stadium.
Frazier's Practice Participation During the Week
Frazier was listed as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week before being downgraded to a non-participant on the penultimate report.
After once again practicing in a limited capacity to close out the week, Frazier was officially listed as questionable to play vs. Green Bay before getting the green light on the day of the game after going through warmups.
What Frazier's Status Means for Steelers
The fact that Frazier is ready to go against the Packers is huge news for Pittsburgh.
The 2024 second-round pick has anchored a Steelers offensive line that has not given up a sack in the team's two games since returning from a Week 5 bye while also paving the way for Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and company to rush for 409 yards over their past three contests.
Green Bay's defense is among the best in the league, ranking sixth in yards allowed per game coming into the week at 288.5, so having a key piece of the offensive line in Frazier healthy should help Pittsburgh's offense operate at the highest level possible against a stout unit.
It goes without saying that the Steelers hope Frazier can make it all the way through the game without any issues arising, but should he have to be pulled for any amount of time, Ryan McCollum is waiting in the wings as his replacement.
McCollum is the only center listed behind Frazier on Pittsburgh's depth chart, meaning he's essentially the only ancillary option at the position.
He took three snaps at center in Week 6 vs. the Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Focus, but that's the extent of his experience working with Aaron Rodgers in a game situation up to this point since Frazier has otherwise remained healthy the entire way through.
McCollum did fill Frazier's role when he went down with an ankle injury last year in Week 6 and missed two games as a result, though, logging a total of 152 snaps during that span.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!