Steelers Ruin Aaron Rodgers Revenge in Ugly Loss to Packers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' losing streak extended to two games as they fell to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, 35-25.
A Boswell Dominated First Half
The Steelers won the toss and deferred to the second half, so the Packers started the game with the football. The Packers took the field on offense, and quarterback Jordan Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Josh Jacobs for short gains before punting the ball to the Steelers on their first drive.
Once the Steelers took the field, they began with a surprising play, as Rodgers found offensive lineman Spencer Anderson for a quick pass just short of a first down. The next completed pass was to Roman Wilson, who beat his coverage and caught a deep ball by Rodgers for a 45 yard game. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Rodgers and the offense stalled, setting kicker Chris Boswell up for a 56-yard field goal, which he made to give the Steelers a 3-0 lead.
When the Packers got the ball back, Love seemed to find his rhythm a bit more, as he found Romeo Doubs for a 24 yard gain on second down to keep the drive moving. Chunk passes to Malik Heath and Doubs put them in the red zone before Love found tight end Tucker Kraft for a 16 yard touchdown pass. The Packers then took a 7-3 lead after a made extra point.
The Steelers then were forced into a three and out, causing Corliss Waitman to come out and punt. The Packers muffed the punt, but recovered, so they began with the football again.
The Packers moved down the field with the help of a 33 yard pass from Love to Kraft, but the drive stalled and set up a 57-yard field goal attempt for Brandon McManus. McManus' kick was short of the uprights, so the Packers remained at a 7-3 lead as the Steelers took the football.
The Steelers ensuing drive saw Rodgers hit Metcalf for a short pass before running three plays with Jaylen Warren for 11 yards. An incomplete pass from Rodgers to Metcalf forced a field goal attempt, and Boswell's kick was good from 50 yards to make it 7-6.
The Packers next drive saw them go three and out, gaining one yard on a Jacobs rush before punting back to the Steelers. When the Steelers took over, they attempted to establish the run, with Warren gaining 11 yards on three plays once again. A 10-yard reception by Metcalf was the other highlight of the drive, as the Steelers then found themselves kicking another field goal attempt. A 48 yard attempt was good by Boswell, and the Steelers took a 9-7 lead.
The Packers had a three and out on the ensuing drive that included a catch by wide receiver John FitzPatrick and a rush by Josh Jacobs before sending the ball back to the Steelers via a Daniel Whelan punt.
The Steelers drive saw the run game take over, as Warren got out to a 17 yard gain and backup running back Kenneth Gainwell had a gain of 14 on one play. A 21-yard pass interference penalty on Keisean Nixon set the Steelers up in the red zone, where Rodgers found Metcalf for a two-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-7 as the first half wrapped up.
A Defensive Disaster In The Second Half
On the opening drive of the second half, Love and the Packers started out strong. On third down on the opening set of downs, Love found Kraft for 59 yards to put the Packers just outside the red zone early on. 3 rushes on the ensuing set of down by Jacobs gained nine yards, so the Packers went for it from the Steelers 19 yard line.
A pass in the backfield from Love to Kraft saw the Packers gain the first down plus an addtional six yards, giving them a new set of downs at the Steelers' 10 yard line. Love found Kraft again, but Kraft was stopped for a gain of one. Love then found rookie wide receiver and special teamer Savion Williams for a 9 yard pass. Williams found the pylon and scored his first career touchdown. After a McManus extra point, the Steelers led 16-14.
The Steelers took the field and started gaining yardage with ease, as Metcalf caught a quick pass from Rodgers for 24 yards and Warren did the same for 11 yards. The ensuing first down saw Rodgers fumble the football while being sacked by Karl Brooks, and Rashan Gary recovered the football for a Packers turnover. The play was reviewed and then ruled as an incomplete pass as Rodgers tossed the football to Warren's leg. The following two plays gained no yardage, and Boswell was called upon again.
A 56-yard field goal by Boswell made it a 19-14 Steelers lead with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter. The Packers took over with the ball and were able to move down the field much easier than the Steelers did. A deep pass for over thirty yards from Love to Christian Watson put the Packers in field goal range. Jacobs ran into the endzone, and a two point conversion to Doubs gave the Packers a 22-19 lead.
A three and out by the Steelers was exaggerated by a 15-yard unneccesary roughness penalty following the play on Nick Herbig, giving the Packers the ball at the Steelers 45. Emmanuel Wilson ran for a 15 yard gain putting the Packers at the 30 yard line. Wilson and Kraft were targeted on the next two plays, setting a 3rd and 4 up at the 24-yard line. Love found Kraft on the play, passing for his third touchdown of the game and making it a 29-19 Packers lead.
The Steelers ensuing drive was about to be set up for a third and short on the first set of downs after two rushes by Warren, but an unnecessary roughness call on Metcalf found the Steelers at 3rd and 17. Gary sacked Rodgers, so Waitman came out to punt again.
The Packers began their drive from their own 44. Love then continued his streak of completed passes throughout the drive, with his 20th straight completion going over the head of Juan Thornhill to put the Packers at the 13 yard line. The drive did stall, however, and a McManus field goal saw the Packers take a 32-19 lead.
On the ensuing Steelers drive, Gainwell fumbled the football for the first Steelers lost fumble of the season after a three yard catch, and the Packers took over on the Steelers 26 yard line. Back to back runs by Wilson gained 16 yards, and the Packers reached the ten yard line. Wilson ran with the football again, making it third down at the 7. An incomplete pass to Kraft made it fourth and three, and McManus made a 25-yard field goal to make it 35-19.
In a drive that the Steelers needed to score on, Rodgers connected with Metcalf, tight end Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin to put the ball at the Packers 21 yard line. An incomplete pass to Wilson in the end zone was overturned, and the Steelers were awarded a touchdown. It was Roman Wilson's first of his career, and the ensuing two-point attempt was tried twice after pass interference on the initial attempt. A pass from Rodgers to tight end Jonnu Smith was no good, and the Steelers trailed 35-25.
The onside kick attempt was no good, and the Packers took over with 2:06 to play. Emmanuel Wilson iced the game on three rushes, and Love kneeled as the Packers won 35-25 on Sunday Night Football.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!