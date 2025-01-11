Insider Explains Only Way Steelers Would Bench Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been disappointing down the stretch as they head into the Wild Card round of the 2024 Playoffs. The Steelers have lost four straight games to end the season, and much of the issues have fallen on the offensive side of the ball.
Early hype surrounding Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator has seemed to have cooled off and issues with depth in the receiving position have permeated the team.
Some people and analysts have pointed to Russell Wilson as the issue, and both sides have interesting arguments.
One such person who has argued for keeping Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, who pointed out that the management likes to have Wilson with the team. He spoke about quarterback decisions in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
"I don't really foresee that unless there was like a really, really bad start," Fittipaldo said. "I do think Justin Fields is gonna be involved, though. Let's say they get down 14-0 in the first quarter. I don't think it's sending the right message to your football team that we've gone with this guy the entire season and now we're gonna panic and we're gonna go to a backup. I just think they believe in Russ for a reason."
The Steelers will have a tough decision to make in the offseason, as both of their quarterbacks that could be starters were signed to one year deals ahead of this season.
The Steelers will need to be at the top of their offensive game when they take on divisional rival Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card. A disastrous performance from George Pickens highlighted their four-game skid and it will be an uphill battle to fix what is necessary in order to make a long run.
