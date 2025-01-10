Steelers Named Landing Spot for Jaguars Playmaker
PITTSBURGH -- One of the glaring issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers despite their successes this year has been a glaring hole at the receiver position. That has only been exacerbated by a lack of production by star receiver George Pickens, whose 0 yard game was quite visible in their season ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With an eye always on the future, offseason hypotheticals for each team have been floated around to fill needs. One such list was written by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who listed ten trade targets for the coming offseason and their best fits.
Naturally, a wideout was listed for the Steelers. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk was floated as a possible trade piece for the Steelers ahead of the trade deadline, but went on to suffer a season-ending collarbone injury on November 2.
Adam Schefter wrote about the possibility of a deal pre-injury on November 2, saying it was in the works before the injury happened.
Knox wrote about the movement of Kirk being a possible priority for the Jaguars following the breakout of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
"It'll be a mild surprise if Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk isn't traded at some point this offseason." Knox wrote. "Jacksonville found its new No. 1 receiver in rookie Brian Thomas Jr., and it was reportedly close to dealing Kirk before he suffered a season-ending broken collarbone."
He named the New England Patriots as a top suitor due to their lack of wide receiver talent, and named the Steelers second.
"Pittsburgh is also a logical landing spot, given the Steelers' prior interest." Knox wrote.
It's hard to believe that Christian Kirk alone would fix the glaring issues in the Steelers pass game, but his addition would be unlikely to hurt the team in the long run.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!