Steelers Could Lose Another Starting OL for Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their last injury report before taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.
Offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand) is questionable and represents the only player on the active roster to earn a game designation.
He broke his hand versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, rendering him limited in each practice session this week. The rookie fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State appeared in all 17 regular season contests while making 14 starts, the bulk of which came at right guard after James Daniels went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.
Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (groin) is also questionable for Saturday's contest after having his 21-day return window from the reserve/injured list opened on Tuesday.
With the release of wide receiver Scotty Miller freeing up a roster spot, Anderson is a candidate to fill that vacancy and offer some insurance behind McCormick.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) was ruled out while remaining on the reserve/PUP list. He registered as a full participant throughout the week while in the middle of his own return window.
Defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf) and wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) also practiced in full each day this week while currently residing on IR. Neither has been activated quite yet, however, meaning they will not play against Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell each missed two practices this week due to illness, though neither was listed with a designation.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was limited on Tuesday and did not practice on Wednesday before returning as a full participant today. As a result, he also was not handed a designation and should be good to go against the Ravens.
