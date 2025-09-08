Chris Boswell Makes Steelers History - Again
PITTSBURGH -- A new Pittsburgh Steelers record was set in the team's season opener.
The Steelers took down the Jets in a high-scoring affair that saw the Steelers start their season strong in a 34-32 win.
The game winning points were scored by the Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who seems to have brought his remarkable consistency from the previous season into this year. After the Steelers drive stalled by the 40-yard line, the team sent Boswell out down 32-31 with the game on the line.
Boswell drained the 60-yard kick, and a swift defensive play by Jalen Ramsey gave the Steelers the win. The kick was particularly momentous as Boswell set a Steelers record for the longest field goal in franchise history.
Boswell became the first Steeler to cross the 60-yard threshold on a made field goal, and did so in game winning fashion for the team.
The previous record for longest field goal by a Steelers kicker was Boswell himself, who made a 59-yard field goal in 2020 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, an indoor stadium. He also did so outside at home at Acrisure Stadium, making another 59-yard field goal against the New York Jets in 2022.
His 60 yarder is ultimately much more impressive, as an outdoor environment is much less conducive to a deeper kick than a dome. The current NFL record, a 66-yard kick by Justin Tucker in 2021, took place indoors at Ford Field.
Boswell is widely considered one of the best kickers in the history of the league, as his astounding level of accuracy is nearly unheard of. Boswell is currently the 4th most accurate kicker in the history of the National Football League, with 88% of his field goal attempts going in. Boswell was also a perfect 35 of 35 on PATs last season, and led the league across all players with 158 total points on the season.
Boswell is sure to get more opportunities this season to prove his kicking ability, but the Steelers would likely prefer to have him kick from less of a distance for the remainder of the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!