Steelers Have Weekly Plans for Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put their plan to increase quarterback Justin Fields' involvement in motion, though it's not yet a completely ironed-out component of the offense.
Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, Fields stated that the Steelers have a package in place for him every week, though it isn't always clear how or when he'll be utilized.
"I have a set package each and every week," Fields said. "I think the play-calling is random to be honest with you. It's kind of a feel thing with Arthur [Smith]. How I'm going to be used is a question for him honestly."
After logging three snaps and rushing for 17 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Fields saw his reps more than doubled to seven in a Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The highlight of the 25-year-old's day was a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter that advanced the Steelers into Cleveland territory, with the drive resulting in a Jaylen Warren touchdown. Fields' two other attempts on the ground went for a combined -4 yards.
Pittsburgh also put their trust in him through the air on a 3rd-and-4 play while up 19-18 with 3:34 left in the contest. On his first throw since Week 6, Fields targeted George Pickens down the field but couldn't complete the connection, which brought on the punt unit.
The Browns scored on their ensuing possession before thwarting the Steelers' final scoring attempt of the night to clinch the victory.
Russell Wilson, who went 21-for-28 with 270 yards and a touchdown, also shared his uncertainty as to how and when Fields would be inserted into games moving forward.
“I don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “Whenever it does, all I want us to do is win. When Justin gets in there I’m rooting for Justin to do great and make a big play. When I go back in, it’s vice versa. We’re always rooting for each other.”
The Steelers haven't been quiet about their intentions to continue featuring Fields. While things didn't shake their way against the Browns as they perfect those arrangements, it's fair to assume they'll continue to ramp up his participation as the season continues on.
