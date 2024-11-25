Steelers Done? New QB Coming to Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving past the Cleveland Browns and preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. But that hasn't happened with everyone across the NFL yet. Analysts across the board are making a pretty big deal out of Pittsburgh's loss, and even going as far as the challenge their playoff hopes.
What?
Yep, that's right, after snapping a five-game winning streak and still having a 5-0 record against winning teams this season, Pittsburgh's chances at the postseason are over. How did we get here?
The NFL is digging into George Pickens and what another altercation in Week 12 could mean for his discipline. He's not getting suspended, according to multiple reports, but that doesn't mean he isn't on thin ice. Find out what we're hearing about the situation and Pickens's future if it happens again.
And drafting a quarterback? The Steelers are expected to add another young passer to their room next season, replacing Justin Fields. Russell Wilson should still be in Pittsburgh, but there needs to be a long-term plan behind him, and one ESPN draft expert has the name for them.
What are the chances the Steelers go quarterback over other positions in the NFL Draft? And how long is Wilson sticking around after the season? Plus, is Fields really gone after 2024?
