Steelers Done? New QB Coming to Pittsburgh?

It's been a long weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving past the Cleveland Browns and preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. But that hasn't happened with everyone across the NFL yet. Analysts across the board are making a pretty big deal out of Pittsburgh's loss, and even going as far as the challenge their playoff hopes.

Yep, that's right, after snapping a five-game winning streak and still having a 5-0 record against winning teams this season, Pittsburgh's chances at the postseason are over. How did we get here?

The NFL is digging into George Pickens and what another altercation in Week 12 could mean for his discipline. He's not getting suspended, according to multiple reports, but that doesn't mean he isn't on thin ice. Find out what we're hearing about the situation and Pickens's future if it happens again.

And drafting a quarterback? The Steelers are expected to add another young passer to their room next season, replacing Justin Fields. Russell Wilson should still be in Pittsburgh, but there needs to be a long-term plan behind him, and one ESPN draft expert has the name for them.

What are the chances the Steelers go quarterback over other positions in the NFL Draft? And how long is Wilson sticking around after the season? Plus, is Fields really gone after 2024?

Noah Strackbein
Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

