Former Player Continues Taking Shots at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2020 season and currently stand at the top of the AFC North. It's been an unlikely start to the season, as many predicted the Steelers to be in the bottom of the division in 2024. There is much improvement needed, but two wins are two wins.
After a 13-6 victory over the Broncos, the Steelers managed to prove former NFL player Mark Schlereth's prediction for the game wrong. Speaking on 'Breakfast Ball' on Fox Sports before the matchup, he stated that the Steelers would lose by two touchdowns.
Not only did Schlereth's prediction not come true, the Broncos failed to record a single touchdown against the Steelers. The defense smothered the Denver offense, holding rookie quarterback Bo Nix to no passing touchdowns, sacking him twice, and picking him off twice as well.
For most spectators of the game, the take away has been that the Steelers' defense dominated. But even after being proven wrong, Schlereth is doubling down on being unimpressed by Pittsburgh. Taking to his X account, he warned Steelers' fans to not get too excited by the victory.
"Steelers fans you beat a rookie QB and a rebuilding team by a 7," he wrote. "Don't break your arms patting yourselves on the back!"
The tweet comes off as a bit of a sore loser comment from Schlereth. He didn't criticize any other team's victories from the weekend, but coincidentally tries to minimize a win that he didn't think would happen. The Steelers aren't in the streets celebrating a championship after this win, but Schlereth's comments indicate that Steelers Nation is going overboard.
Now, Schlereth's warning makes sense because the Steelers' can't get too excited after this 2-0 start. The Falcons are a borderline playoff team in the NFC South and the Broncos will be lucky to win six games this season. The toughest test for the Steelers won't come until later in the season.
But that doesn't matter right now. The Steelers took care of business in both games to begin their season. The eight week stretch to end their regular season is a gauntlet, but for now they have to keep stacking wins and improving each week. In the meantime, expect Mark Schlereth to keep making wild predictions about the Steelers, giving them even more to prove wrong.
