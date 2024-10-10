Insider: Steelers Could Trade George Pickens for Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- With the news that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had requested a trade from the Raiders came tons of opinions and rumors about where his landing spot would be. With the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with a barebones wide receiver group this season, they immediately shot into the conversation.
Between George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin, the top end of the receivers have not been impressive to open the season.
After a tumultuous week with star wideout George Pickens dealing with limited snaps and various on-field issues, NFL analyst Dan Graziano believes that the Steelers could be interested in moving Pickens to Las Vegas in return for Adams.
"Outside observers have suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers trade George Pickens to the Raiders for Adams," Graziano said.
While the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints were the top candidates, things seemed to have changed with the firing of Robert Saleh and injury to Derek Carr. Now, Pittsburgh could be the favorite.
Getting rid of Pickens would be unlikely to aid depth issues, as Adams would take on a similar role that Pickens has had this season within the offense. Ideally, the Steelers would be able to land Adams without giving up their current top option, which would mean that the addition of Adams would aid in both talent and depth without losing a good option in an already bad room.
A reunion with his college quarterback, Carr of the Saints, would seem a lot more feasible at this point, especially as they have depth at multiple skill positions on the offense. A more dynamic offense in New Orleans would likely also fit Adams better, as they have been willing to experiment a lot more than the Steelers have.
The Raiders are expected to add a second-round pick plus more for Adams, and while the Steelers typically don't trade high picks, things could change this season. After being ready to chase Brandon Aiyuk all offseason, they may have the mindset to make another splash trade in-season with the Raiders.
