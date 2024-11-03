Insider Predicts Steelers Price For Both QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the season without any idea how their quarterback situation would turn out a year from now. At the time, Russell Wilson was the expected starter in 2024 and there was plenty of fans who thoughts Justin Fields could turn out to be the future.
Eight games into the season, it appears the Steelers have two starter-worthy quarterbacks. Both have been impressive this season and likely removed all thoughts of having to find a different starter in 2025.
The problem now may be how much they cost, and while fans would love to see both Wilson and Fields back next season, chances are it's only one who gets another contract in Pittsburgh.
Speaking on the Rothman and Ice Podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it's unlikely both quarterbacks return next season, and that their price tags will be higher than expected.
"What is Russell Wilson gonna get on the open market?" Schefter asked. "There’s a lot of teams that need quarterbacks and it’s not considered a great quarterback draft class… Anyone of these teams that needs a quarterback, what are they paying Russell Wilson on the open market?"
He then predicted both quarterbacks could cost around the $30 million price tag in 2025.
"I think that’s not unreasonable," Schefter said. "Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, that kind of thing if Russell has a good season… And by the way, I could make that same argument for Justin Fields. The chances are they’re [the Steelers] not gonna bring back both [Fields and Wilson], but you wanna have one. So you want somebody to kind of distinguish themself, separate themself, and then reward that guy for what he does."
The Steelers likely do keep one of their quarterbacks, but both is unrealistic. Both Wilson and Fields will be looking for starting jobs next season, and Pittsburgh will only be able to offer one that role. As for who it will be, odds are it's Wilson, who the team is counting on right now. If something changes throughout the season, it likely changes who returns next year as well.
