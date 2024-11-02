Steelers Still Favorites for Jets WR
From Davante Adams to DeAndre Hopkins, the Pittsburgh Steelers have come up empty-handed in their quest to land a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. All hope's not lost, however, as one of the team's long-standing targets may still be up for grabs.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Jets are considering moving on from Mike Williams, though an injury to Allen Lazard may complicate matters and make consummating a deal even tougher for the Steelers.
"The Jets are now in an interesting spot with wideout Mike Williams because of Thursday night's win and the injury to Allen Lazard, who was just put on injured reserve (chest)," Fowler wrote. "Will they stick with Williams as the third receiver or turn to someone else, such as Jason Brownlee? The people I've talked to believe there's a chance he stays, which didn't seem likely a few weeks back. Pittsburgh looms large here. The Steelers want receiver help. Whether they get it from New York or elsewhere could help determine Williams' fate."
Earlier in the week, Fowler stated that Williams was likely to stick around in New York if he were to play a role in a potential defeat of the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
That outcome came to fruition with a 21-13 Jets win, though the 30-year-old caught just one pass for six yards. Williams was on the field for 71 percent of the team's snaps, tying a season-high for a single game, so perhaps a larger role is in his future despite his limited production.
On the season, he has posted 12 receptions for 166 yards while appearing in all nine of New York's contests.
Pittsburgh's interest in the eight-year veteran dates back to the offseason, as it hosted Williams for a visit before he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets. The Steelers haven't let up in their pursuit of him on the trade market either, and they're well-positioned to ultimately make a move, but it remains to be seen if New York is willing to part ways with him.
