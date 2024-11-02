Lamar Jackson Couldn't Stand Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Adding salt in the wound for the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver woes throughout this season was the trade the Carolina Panthers made to send Diontae Johnson to the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
In a press conference earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Johnson should be ready to go, meaning an appearance against the Steelers in two weeks at Acrisure Stadium seems quite probable.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke about the addition, offering his thoughts on Johnson both before and after he was added to the roster.
"I couldn't stand him when he was in Pittsburgh,"Jackson said. "But his game is great. Great separation, a great route runner, he's a home run hitter."
While Jackson doesn't play both sides of the ball and thus wouldn't face Johnson directly, he would watch each time Johnson took the field. The 28-year-old's ability to create separation and run routes at an excellent rate has given him 495 yards and three touchdowns in his nine career games against the Ravens.
Baltimore has faced some issues on the receiving front this year. In its loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, Rashod Bateman dropped a deep ball that he lost in the sun on third-and-long, halting a Ravens comeback in almost one play entirely.
While Johnson had issues with drops when he was with the Steelers, the issue seems to have subsided substantially during his time with the Panthers.
It is important to note that the Steelers' defensive backs are playing much better than they did last year, with Beanie Bishop and Joey Porter Jr. both making a significant impact.
The Steelers, as mentioned before, will host the Ravens for a Week 11 matchup before the two sides meet up again at M&T Bank Stadium during Week 16.
