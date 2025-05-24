Insider Reveals Steelers WR Timeline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decision to send George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys opened the door for two outcomes - the addition of another wide receiver, or the risk of having the same lack of talent as last year. And according to one insider, the may be moving forward with the first outcome.
Speaking on his podcast, Kaboly and Mack, Pat McAfee Show correspondentMark Kaboly revealed that he believes a wide receiver move is coming soon. As the team moved from Organized Team Activities and minicamp, Kaboly sees an addition being made, and if not during camp, shortly after.
"I think they will definitely get one,” Kaboly said. "Probably before they go on their hiatus here too, in the next two or three weeks. Maybe the end of minicamp, somewhere around there. I think they learned a lesson last year, where you can’t really count the eggs in the basket."
The Steelers have been linked to trades like Chris Olave and potentially Terry McLaurin. They've been the named landing spots for veteran free agents like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper. But at the end of the day, Kaboly doesn't see much of a splash coming, and instead, a lesser name arriving in Pittsburgh to compete for the WR2 spot.
"It’s probably not gonna be the Keenan Allens or Amari Coopers," Kaboly said. "They would’ve been here by now."
The Steelers went into last season with Van Jefferson as their No. 2 next to George Pickens. This year, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods would compete for the job alongside DK Metcalf.
Maybe Pittsburgh did learn from the struggles of a year ago. If they did, chances are they won't wait too long for a wideout, as last summer ended with a failed run at Brandon Aiyuk and a lack-luster group to fill the position because of it. That doesn't appear to be their plan this season.
