Insider Reveals When Aaron Rodgers Could Make Steelers Decision
While the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in a holding pattern as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers, they shouldn't have to wait too much longer for him to make a decision.
Pittsburgh has profiled as the favorite to land the four-time MVP's services for several months at this point, and with the offseason program technically underway following the conclusion of rookie minicamp, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Rodgers will make the next steps in his career known relatively soon.
"I think the Steelers' mandatory minicamp is next month," Schefter said on "Unsportsmanlike". "Forget the exact date, roughly June 10. I would think that we would get a decision from Aaron Rodgers shortly before then about whether or not he should play. To me, you can't miss that mandatory minicamp where you start gearing up. I guess you can, but that's not ideal."
It's interesting that Schefter seemingly left the door open for Rodgers to settle on retirement instead of playing another season, though the widespread expectation is that he'll join the Steelers for the 2025 campaign.
Much has been made about his disdain for the offseason program though, as he skipped out on mandatory minicamp with the New York Jets last year in favor of a trip to Egypt.
Rodgers also was absent for the Green Bay Packers' minicamp in 2021, though perhaps his stance on the matter would change should he join Pittsburgh considering it would be his first season with the organization.
In an appearance on Steelers Nation Radio during the NFL Draft, owner Art Rooney II hinted that the team would like Rodgers to be present for at least a portion of the offseason program so that he can properly settle in.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
There's no reason for Pittsburgh to fear losing out on Rodgers if he is dead-set on playing next season, and the situation should resolve itself in the near future.
