Insider Reminds Steelers of Important Aaron Rodgers Belief
If Aaron Rodgers does go ahead and sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his apparent disdain towards a majority of the offseason program may impact his involvement or the timeline for a potential decision.
Appearing on Ross Tucker's self-titled podcast, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a reminder that Rodgers has long opposed the structure of the offseason and even backed a proposal that would've led to a late start for the entire ordeal during 2020 collective bargaining negotiations.
"For years, he's not wanted to go and do the offseason stuff," Pelissero said. "In fact, when he was a NFL Players Association representative during the 2020 collective bargaining talks, he was one of the loudest voices saying we shouldn't have to do anything prior to August 1. Essentially wipe out the entire spring, OTAs, minicamp, everything, start training camp August 1. And then go right into the season."
Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp as a member of the New York Jets last June in favor of a vacation to Egypt. That wasn't a one-off occurrence for the four-time MVP either, who skipped out on minicamp while still with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 as well.
He isn't in the minority when it comes to his opinion on the matter, as plenty of players around the league don't anxiously await offseason workouts or practices, but the Steelers would sure like him to be present this year if he does join the team.
Owner Art Rooney II said as much in an interview on Steelers Nation Radio during the NFL Draft, so perhaps the organization will attempt to put some sort of pressure on Rodgers to show up either by the time OTAs commence on May 27, or more likely by the start of mandatory veteran minicamp on June 10.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
With the expectation remaining that Rodgers will eventually put pen to paper with Pittsburgh, it would be interesting to see how he would handle the team's offseason program and ingratiates himself with his new organization.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!