Steelers Drama is Wild Right Now | New RB Signs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a pretty wild few days. As things started to calm, everyone was trying to get their first look at Will Howard and the rookie class, and everyone was finally starting to ease on the George Pickens trade. That was all until everything popped off.
The Steelers ended Rookie Minicamp by signing a familiar face at running back. The former Indianapolis Colts runner was a third-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers and spent a year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Back in the 2021 NFL Draft, though, he thought he would be a part of the Steelers organization.
Now, he gets a shot to compete after signing after trying out at Rookie Minicamp. Can he beat out Cordarrelle Patterson? Probably, right? What would it take for that not to happen?
That was just the beginning, though. The Steelers were starting to calm down after trading Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens wasn't pleased, though. A screenshot of a comment allegedly from Pickens emerged on social media and went viral for him slamming the team.
Pickens fired back saying that it wasn't true and that he did not make the comment. But his track record is a bit spotty when it comes to denying social media activity. Maybe he didn't post it, but it's another addition to the long checklist of issues Pickens has presented to the Steelers.
And finally, everyone is waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but one radio host started a rumor that had everyone thinking he was coming. There has been some great weather in Pittsburgh and it has many thinkings of hitting the links. Maybe Rodgers is thinking of the same thing?
One rumor says he may already be settling into Pittsburgh. Another says it's not true. Things are all over the place with this team right now.
