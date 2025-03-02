Insider Reveals When Steelers Will Draft QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback in 2025, with Russell Wilson, and a few other veterans as their backup plan this offseason. But their QB2 will likely be a rookie, and one team insider has revealed when they'll look to draft them.
The Steelers spent some time at the NFL Combine meeting with quarterbacks, but didn't get too involved with those expected to go early. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward weren't on the team's meeting list, but other names such as Will Howard and Quinn Ewers were.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, that's because the team is looking to add a name in the middle of the NFL Draft to backup whoever their starter is.
"Right now, their likely focus is on finding a young quarterback in the third or fourth round to be a backup and potentially develop into a future starter," Dulac writes.
The Steelers met with the following QBs at the Combine, but could bring in more during their top 30 visits that are allowed to begin March 4.
The team met with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Minnesota's Ben Brosmer. Wihle Dart could climb up boards depending on how teams view his scouting process, the other names are expected to be sitting there in the third round and later.
If one of them is there when the Steelers pick at 83, the team may be interested to bring in a young option with unknown upside, who could eventually take over as their starter in the future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!