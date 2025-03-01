Steelers Meet With Ohio State QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another quarterback to their list of NFL Combine meetings, bringing their known total to four in 2025. According to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Chris Halicke, the team held an informal meeting with Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during their time in Indianapolis.
Howard has been a name to watch for the Steelers throughout the offseason. The team is looking for a veteran to be their starter in 2025, with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leading the charge of their candidates. But they are also spending some time scouting the NFL Draft, looking for possible backups options in a rookie.
Howard led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in College Football's first-ever 12-team playoff this past season. He finished his season with 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 73.1% of his passes.
"From what I hear, Howard really impressed during his meeting with the Steelers," Halicke wrote.
Howard did not meet with head coach Mike Tomlin or general manager Omar Khan.
The Steelers also met with Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart and Minnisota's Max Brosmer at the combine. They met with others such as Alabama's Jalen Milroe at the Senior Bowl.
Expect Pittsburgh to continue making their way through the quarterback class this offseason as they begin Pro Days and top 30 visits. The team won't be looking at a first-round option, but later in the NFL Draft, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they decide to bring in another young piece for their room.
