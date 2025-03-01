Interesting Changes Coming for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving the NFL Combine and heading into the next phase of the offseason. So far, there have been minor changes, but according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, more is coming.
The Steelers have made minor coaching changes such as replacing defensive backs coach Grady Brown with Gerald Alexander. They've also decided to move on from two starting offensive linemen in James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. Next, they're trying to figure out their quarterback situation, with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leading the pack of candidates.
According to Anderson, though, there's more change to come.
"Still here in Indy at the Scouting Combine having conversations," Anderson wrote. "Sounds like the Steelers are going to have some interesting changes."
The Steelers could be looking at changes to multiple positions, including defensive line, wide receiver and running back. The team hasn't made it clear what their plans are for wideout George Pickens, who could be on the trade block for the right cost.
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both expected to be options at running back, but the team made it clear during the NFL Combine that they are interested in the rookie class.
And at defensive tackle, Larry Ogunjobi's future is unknown. The veteran could be the team's top cap casualty this offseason, moving on after his second season and replacing him with either a rookie or a cheaper veteran.
Expect something to happen. Or multiple things. But it sure doesn't sound like the Steelers are done making moves.
