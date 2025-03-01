Steelers Have New Interest at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching across the NFL and into the NFL Draft trying to find their starting quarterback for 2025. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have garnered the most attention of the group, but according to one insider, there's a new name that could emerge for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers had some interest level in Matthew Stafford, reportedly calling the Los Angeles Rams to check on a trade price. Those talks ended when the Rams inked Stafford to an extension instead of trading him.
From there, Pittsburgh moved on, looking at the other options on the table. According to KOA's Ben Allbright, the Steelers are waiting for the New Orleans Saints to make a decision on Derek Carr, viewing him as an option for their starting quarterback.
"The Steelers had their eye on the Saints situation and they wanna see if they eventually do cut Carr. If so they’re in," Allbright said.
Carr's $30 million contract will become guaranteed three days after the new league year on March 12. Therefore, the Saints have until March 15 to make a decision on whether or not they're going to keep him. If they don't, they'll likely cut him, and the Steelers are expected to be in play.
Pittsburgh met with a limited number of quarterbacks at the NFL Combine, appearing to be out on draft prospects for their starting role. Teams are starting to show interest in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but the team will remain in the hunt, and will likely make their decision before the new league year begins.
