Insider: Roster 'Upheaval' Coming for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the postseason as underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. A loss at M&T Bank Stadium would mark eight years in a row without a playoff win, and close their season on a five-game losing streak, including three losses to AFC North teams.
The result would bring up plenty of questions. As frustrations from the fanbase start to boil over, the Steelers could be a team in desperate need of answers, and one team insider believes it could lead to change. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac says that if the Steelers lose to the Ravens, it could create the urgency for bigger change in Pittsburgh this offseason.
"I don't think you'll see any changed up the top, meaning Mike Tomlin, but I hear you and I get it," Dulac wrote in his weekly chat. "But there will be more roster upheaval for sure in terms of regulars being let go. And that won't be a bad thing."
That could mean a number of players on the Steelers roster. They have several players entering the final year of their contracts such as Larry Ogunjobi and Isaac Seumalo, and several others who will be looking for a contract extension as their deal expires this spring. Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr. top that list.
Many are wondering what changes would come if the Steelers continued their playoff wins drought, and it appears at least a few. As to how they go about replacing any names they move on from, they'll begin their process of searching free agency and the NFL Draft once their playoff run officially ends.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!