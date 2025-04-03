Insider Shares Concerning Aaron Rodgers News for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are the hottest news in sports, and until the 41-year-old quarterback makes a decision, it'll remain that way. That means everyone is talking about it, including those within the NFL. And one executive has told an insider he doesn't believe Rodgers wants to be in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers remain optimistic that Rodgers is going to end up in Pittsburgh this season, with team president Art Rooney II saying at the NFL League Meetings that the "signs" are pointing to him signing. But they have no idea when, and that has others believing he doesn't want to come.
Speaking on the matter, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said a "high-level" NFL executive has told him that he's convinced Rodgers doesn't want to play for the Steelers.
"I had somebody suggest to me yesterday, and I’m just sharing what I heard, what this person’s opinion is," Florio said on his podcast. "It’s not a fact; it’s not a report. But it’s somebody who is in the ecosystem and isn’t a low-level employee. This is a high-level person with one of the teams. The opinion is he doesn’t really want to play for the Steelers, and he’s waiting for Minnesota."
The Steelers remain in contact with Rodgers, and the four-time MVP recently spent a day throwing with new star wide receiver DK Metcalf. General manager Omar Khan said that that event was a good thing. He still didn't say it meant anything between the two sides has changed.
There are plenty out there who are convinced Rodgers is trying to talk himself into playing for the Steelers. That's why he took the visit to Pittsburgh and had to meet up with Metcalf.
Right now, his only other option is retirement. The Minnesota Vikings have kept the door open the entire time, but they aren't interested at this current moment. Maybe he's willing to wait it out.
As for the Steelers, they've made it known they aren't willing to wait forever.
