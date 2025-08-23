Steelers Expected to Cut Former Draft Pick
PITTSBURGH — The final few spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster are up for grabs still ahead of the NFL’s mandated cut down day on August 26th. A vast majority of the roster is already known, comprised of a strong group of veterans and exciting rookies ready to push for a Super Bowl trophy in 2025.
The remaining spots left on the Steelers’ roster are positions like the final secondary spot and the edge rush/linebacker group. One player hoping to make the cut is edge rusher DeMarvin Leal. The organization’s third-round pick in 2022 had a strong final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, but he’s still a potential cut candidate.
There are two major reasons he remains on the chopping block, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. He recently spoke on 93.7 The Fan and provided his evaluation of Leal as cut day looms.
“I think inconsistency is an issue there and also the not having a true position,” Batko said. “So, he might be the odd man out with as good as the outside linebacker room is. I think they only need to keep four and then you start using special teams to separate from the other guys and the inside linebackers are more helpful on special teams than Leal.”
It’s been a tough start to Leal’s NFL career. Originally drafted as a defensive end, injuries and inconsistencies marked his performance and kept him off the field. Last season was a shift for Leal, however, as the organization smartly transitioned him from the edge to a true outside linebacker. It wasn’t a perfect solution, but it seemed to fit him better within the Steelers’ 3-4 defense.
This summer was another positive step for Leal, albeit a small one. The problem now is that the depth surrounding him is overwhelming. The team has four outside linebackers/edge rushers guaranteed to make the roster in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer. They also beefed up the defensive line by drafting Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black and signing free agent Daniel Ekuale, who has played interior defensive line and defensive end in his career. With at least seven spots locked up along the defensive front and the middle linebacker group just as strong, Leal’s time with the Steelers is seemingly up.
That is, unless, his performance in the preseason wowed head coach Mike Tomlin enough to keep him around for one more opportunity. He recorded five tackles in three preseason contests and showed an improved pass-rushing ability. But will that be enough to keep him in Pittsburgh for the 2025 season?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!