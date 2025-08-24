Steelers Insider Sees RB Change Coming
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a roller coaster of a preseason schedule.
With two wins and a loss, on paper it looks like the Steelers played alright. On the other hand, the three games that winded up the season for them displayed severe deficiencies in parts of the team's game.
The quarterback position looks to be surprisingly deeper than it was going into the preseason, but not every position is in the same spot.
One position that looks significantly worse than it did going into the preseason is the running back position. While it had been known that Najee Harris would not be on the team, it was expected that Jaylen Warren would take the mantle from him.
Now, after a disappointing preseason, it looks like Warren's spot as the starter is not as stable as previously thought. Warren was unable to do anything significant in his playing time during the preseason, which was less limited than some of the other talented players on the Steelers roster.
That being said, even the players behind him are not looking incredible headed into the season. Kenneth Gainwell was reliable enough, but did not break out for anything significant during his preseason play. New rookie running back Kaleb Johnson was disappointing in his first appearance, and played alright in the following two games.
Mark Kaboly spoke with 93.7 The Fan, analyzing what could happen if Warren doesn't start strong to open the season.
"The guy works so hard at it, too. He carries around the water-filled ball all the time, high and tight. He always has that ball in his hands, even while standing on the sidelines. He's very conscious of his shortcomings there. I could see him getting benched, yeah," Kaboly said. "I could see him having a key fumble, coming out, Kaleb Johnson coming in, and Kaleb Johnson making that jump where he's taking over, we're going to go with him until something else happens."
Warren is likely to hold the job as long as his play does not deviate from last season. He showed flashes of elite play, but was not consistently the greatest. He does not need to be if the team focuses on passing the ball, but that is unclear at this point.
